A Course In Miracles: Can It Help You In Your Life?

It is likely that you have either heard of A Course In Miracles (ACIM) or are already familiar with the teachings. Many luminaries of our time, motivational speakers, metaphysicians, new agers and spiritual leaders refer to ACIM often in their teachings, books and speeches. A Course In Miracles has been translated in several languages and has sold over one and a half million copies. The popularity of the Course continues to grow. Their are currently over 2,200 study groups that now meet worldwide on a regular basis. No one has the rights to the material in ACIM because the authors claimed that the writer of the text was divine, therefore anyone is free to quote the material just like other religious texts such as the Bible.

A Course In Miracles (ACIM) is the result of the collaboration between two Columbia University psychologists, Dr. William T. Thetford and Dr. Helen Schucman. In 1965, Helen experienced what she described as a Voice which spoke clearly in her mind, saying “This is a course in miracles. Please take notes.” The two continued over a period of seven years to document and assemble the information that came to Helen from the voice, whose name was given as Jesus. The three-volume set was published in 1975 through the Foundation for Inner Peace.

A Course In Miracles (ACIM) is a self-study, spiritual thought system. Although it uses traditional Christian terms and language, the focus of ACIM is on universal spiritual teachings. ACIM expresses a non-sectarian, non-denominational spirituality and is not a religion. A three-volume curriculum consisting of a Text, Workbook for Students, and a Manual for Teachers, the student has several ways available to study the material.

The Course teaches the way to universal love and peace, owning our feelings and thoughts, releasing others from blame, remembering God and undoing guilt through forgiving others. The basis for fear and guilt are explained, as well as how they can be overcome through miracles. Miracles are defined as a maximal expression of love. The miracle is a shift in perception from fear to love.

The summary introduction, which appears in ACIM reads:

“This is a course in miracles. It is a required course. Only the time you take it is voluntary. Free will does not mean that you can establish the curriculum. It means only that you can elect what you want to take at a given time. The course does not aim at teaching the meaning of love, for that is beyond what can be taught. It does aim, however, at removing the blocks to the awareness of love’s presence, which is your natural inheritance. The opposite of love is fear, but what is all-encompassing can have no opposite.”

This Course can therefore be summed up very simply in this way:

Nothing real can be threatened.

Nothing unreal exists.

Herein lies the peace of God.”

The Course is aimed to create spiritual transformation within an individual. Many people have found great peace and self-acceptance through studying the Course, with profound spiritual experiences. The Course is well-known in many spiritual circles around the world. ACIM helps people make better sense of life and live in a greater state of balance and peace. You may find it helpful to you as well. ACIM is divided into lessons. It is recommended that you do no more than one lesson per day. Try it out for a week or a month. There is no better way to see if ACIM is right for you then by trying it out for yourself.

May your life be filled with happiness and spiritual wealth!

