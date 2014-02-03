The Importance of Meditation

In Silence, the people of the Followers of the Inner Light, found answers to the deepest questions of their hearts. Meditation is simply described as a serious act of contemplation, although entire books have been written to define it. Meditation has been practiced since before recorded history and all culturally intact indigenous people use some form of meditation or another.

Through the vehicle of silence, by looking inward, chanting, studying dreams, using mantras and many other meditative techniques a secret doorway opens. This door connects you to the divine, to the creator, to the source that connects all that is. Who wouldn’t want to find that door?

The practice of meditation underlies many spiritual practices and traditions. There is great value in meditation among all religions and spiritual groups of people. It holds great value for you too. Learning to meditate and doing it well can and will change your life, for the better. Imagine the answers to the greatest mysteries of life, as well as solutions to your own problems being revealed to you.

Different cultures have different ways of meditating. They are all important and useful to your own life because they all work. You may find great achievement through some methods, more than others and that is why understanding these techniques is so important. One meditative practice used by the Shamans was drumming. The Indian culture embraces many forms of yoga, as one way to open the door to the divine and the popular Christian form of meditation is through prayer. You see, there are many ways to meditate. Chances are you already incorporate meditation into your life somehow. The real question is not if you do meditate, but rather how well you meditate? Life will blossom in ways you did not even know possible. When we remember the self, who we really are … we wake up.

Many contemporary meditative practices have been established and created, most are modern revisions of traditional forms of meditation. When studying various traditional and contemporary meditation forms, it is easy to find the ones you resonate with best. I personally love the teaching of the Vietnamese Buddhist monk, Thich Nhat Hanh. He teaches mindfulness meditation, a form of insight meditation that can be done while walking or any other activity of life. The focus of walking while practicing mindfulness meditation is to be fully present in the moment. Smell the air, feel the breeze, listen to the sounds around you … this is mindfulness. The Catholic church had there own ancient form of walking meditation known as the labyrinth. Yes, the labyrinth began in the Catholic church. A labyrinth is most often a circular Mandala type of pattern with a walking path through to the center, with only one way in and one way out. There is great symbolism here, as the path is said to be much like that of life. We choose a path, follow it and accept what comes.

Meditation is an important part of spiritual development, personal power and self awareness. It has the humble ability to help you in all areas of your life.

Sources

UMS Meditation Skills (with meditations) Course

This course is part of the Bachelor’s program at UMS. All UMS courses and meditations can be purchased individually. Visit University of Metaphysical Sciences for more information.

